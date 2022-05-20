US streaming service Netflix is losing long-term subscribers according to data by an analytics firm

As many as 3,6 million people cancelled their subscriptions with the Californian-based company with the majority of them

In the United States Netflix costs $15 or the equivalent of R245 and faces competition from the likes of Hulu and Disney +

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netflix has a problem on its hands after data shows the streaming service is finding it hard to retain longterm customers.

The California-based company recently announced it would lay off 150 people in the United States and cited falling revenues as the reason.

Netflix is surprised to be losing millions of subscribers. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

Netflix and chill is not what many Americans are doing, data from The Information suggests. In particular the subscribers who have had the streaming service for more than three years are ones canceling their subscriptions.

According to the Verge, 13% of people who closed their Netflix accounts opened them before 2019 and the total cancellations hit 3,6 million people in the first three months of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How does Netflix work in South Africa 2022: Guide, plans, and prices

Netflix music concerts are pure quality, and its new streaming music service called Netflix Hub is a centralized place for finding official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts for top movies and shows on Netflix, Briefly News reports.

You can also play video games on the Netflix app through the Netflix Games row on the home screen or the Games tab at the bottom. If you have been wondering, "how does Netflix work, and how much does it cost in South Africa?"

You need a minimum of 1 Mbps to stream on Netflix's SD, 3 Mbps to 5 Mbps for HD, and 15 Mbps for the UHD option. A 3G connection works well depending on your network and its coverage. To get a stable internet connection to Netflix, use an LTE modem.

Source: Briefly News