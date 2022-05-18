Credit card company Mastercard says it is trialling a method of paying by using your face as a form of the next generation of biometric technology

The facial recognition and fingerprint scanning method of payment can be used in place of swiping a card

It is the same biometric technology used to unlock a smartphone by using your face or fingerprint and it's being adopted to make payments swifter at checkout

By using existing biometric technology that allows users to unlock their smartphone with facial recognition, Mastercard is introducing a payment service with the same function.

Trials began on 17 May with a pilot in Brazil with Payface and St Marche. The pilot will see Payface’s technology implemented across five St Marche supermarkets in São Paulo.

According to Mastercard, $18,6 billion is projected to be spent by consumers worldwide using contactless biometrics technology by 2026. Over 74% of consumers are comfortable using the tech which is fertile ground to move forward with the option to use one's face or hand to pay.

It works simply by downloading the Mastercard app and taking off your face or scanning your fingerprint and registering either on the device, next you add your credit card which is linked to the biometric data, CNBC reports.

Ajay Bhalla, president, of Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard, says:

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security."

