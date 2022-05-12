Apple announced it would not restock its iPod Touch, the last remaining version of the MP3 music player from the company

The tech giant launched the first generation iPod in 2001 with a scroll wheel to navigate through songs; when it first hit the market, the iPod had the capacity to store 1 000 songs

The company has sold 450 million versions of its music player, which includes the iPod Mini, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle

This brings an end to the production of the tech giant's music player as the Touch was the last model in production.

The Apple iPod is being phased out the company said this week in a blog post. Image: Getty

The company stated the reason for the iPod's death is that most of its other products have a music player fitted to them, rendering the iPod obsolete, Business Insider reported.

The iPod Touch will be available while supplies last, Apple said in a blog post.

According to the New York Times, the tech giant has sold 450 million iPods since its introduction in 2001 as it redefined the MP3 music player segment. Apple expanded the iPod's range with spin-offs including the iPod Mini, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle to appeal to different markets.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, says:

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. "

There was some chatter on social media from users about the phasing out of the iPod:

