Apple's iPhone is set for a new model later this year with the new 14 and 14 Pro to feature an upgraded camera and the Pro models to use a fast A16 processor

Bigger is better, right? Based on customer feedback and sales Apple is likely to drop the mini once the 14 drops in September

Terms of the line-up expected for the new phone is an iPhone 14 Max, which is a 6,7-inch version of the regular iPhone 14

The merry-go-round of rumours about the new iPhone 14 has hit full steam ahead of a likely launch in September 2022, that's the month Apple uses to unveil a new version of its smartphone.

The big news is the culling of the mini version for the next generation phone as well as an upgraded A16 processor for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The new iPhone 14 is likely to be shown for the first time in September 2022. Image: Getty

With customers reliant and placing massive emphasis on the cameras in new phones, it's no surprise that the iPhone 14 will sport upgraded cameras with the flagship Pro models to use 48-megapixel cameras and offer video recording in 8K video, MacRumours reports.

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed towards the new iPhone 14 debuting an A16 chip for its Pro and Pro Max models, and the other 'normal' phones will use the A15, Digital Trends reports.

