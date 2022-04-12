Smartphones are fitted with 2D cameras that although are super powerful and have high megapixel resolution remain to be able to photograph images in a flat way

Researchers at Stanford University in California say they have found a way for normal cameras, such as those fitted to smartphones, to see light in three dimensions

The breakthrough will have an impact on other things besides photography including fitness apps as it would allow cameras to measure the distance to objects

By simply using a standard imaging camera, like those fitted to most smartphones, researchers from Stanford University have developed tech that allows the tech to see light in 3D.

Currently, high-end smartphones use Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to bounce a laser off an object or a surface and measure the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.

A new approach by researchers at Stanford University allows standard image sensors to see light in three dimensions. Image: Getty

Okan Atalar, a doctoral candidate in electrical engineering at Stanford says in a new paper:

“Existing lidar systems are big and bulky, but someday, if you want lidar capabilities in millions of autonomous drones or in lightweight robotic vehicles, you’re going to want them to be very small, very energy efficient, and offering high performance."

Atalar and his two colleagues' approach is to piggyback on the already highly advanced 2D camera sensors and convert them to 3D, TechTimes reports.

The 3D tech would not only be contained to photography but can be used in the fitness tech space too, Digital Trends reports. Athletes would be able to monitor the analytics of their movement and perhaps even reduce the chance of an injury.

