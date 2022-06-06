Video footage of a Toyota Hilux towing a 12-wheeler truck on a gravel road in a South African mine has gone viral

The bakkie's driver accelerates consistently and has a quick wobble before finding traction from its off-road tyres as it hauls the truck up the incline

Social media commentators pointed toward the truck struggling to travel up the gravel road could be caused by its load being placed at the rear of the trailer which hindered the truck's momentum

A Toyota Hilux bakkie driver emerged as the hero after a video was posted on social media showing the single-cab 4x4 hauling a 12-wheeler truck up a gravel road.

The video has been viewed close to 30 000 times and is an impressive example of how powerful the Hilux is.

The clip was uploaded on SA Trucker's Facebook page and many users heaped praise on the might of the diesel-powered Hilux.

However, that wasn't the full story as several people commented that the truck was handicapped from making progress up the road due to the placement of its load.

Blessing Chigoya says:

"He should have distributed his load."

Chaka Khojane says:

"Why is the load on rear axles not distributed."

Isaac Mk Ramolocha says:

"The trailer was not loaded correctly, if the load was placed on the centre of the trailer the truck would have more grip between tyres and road."

