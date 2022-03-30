Technology has made the world a better place and many companies and inventors have produced gadgets to make life easier or solve problems

We've made a list of five gadgets we reckon you should know about, from a wine condom that preserves the goodness and creates an airtight seal

Other tech gadgets include a portable washing machine that can be carried and stored easily in a car if you're going away for the weekend and don't feel like washing up

Humans have been inventing devices to make our lives easier for a long time. From something simple like a tool for hunting animals at the start of civilisation to a shopping app where we can choose our groceries in a few minutes.

We take a look at some gadgets some might think are arbitrary but also can be helpful such as a wine condom, portable dishwasher, beard growing machine and a coffee alarm clock.

Technology gadgets that you might not know existed are listed here. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A technology gadget is a mechanical or electronic device with practical use, reports aplustopper.com .

Nowadays people are addicted to using technological gadgets like cameras, phones, ebooks, laptops, smartboards, tablets, and so on. Smart gadgets are the latest such development, CEO Worldwide reports. These gadgets help us automate our chores so that we have more energy and time for ourselves.

Check out our list of five gadgets below:

Wine condom

Car dent remover

Coffee Alarm Clock

Beard Grower

Portable Dishwasher

