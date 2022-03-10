Nissan illustrated its latest vehicle control technology by transporting a bowl of ramen noodles with ultimate precision

Called e-4ORCE, the system is able to reduce pitch and dive by using the front and rear motor regenerative braking when the vehicle is decelerating

This tech is not only used for transporting ramen noodles but is offered on Nissan Ariya electric vehicles and accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability

A new video showing Nissan's vehicle control technology e-4ORCE has the system transporting a bowl of ramen noodles without spilling any of the delicious broth.

Called the Ramen Counter project, it demonstrates how the company’s latest vehicle control technology can provide a comfortable ride in e-4ORCE-equipped vehicles—and for bowls of noodles. The clip shows how a motorised server tray with e-4ORCE tech swiftly delivers ramen and maintains the integrity of noodle presentation by suppressing sloshing and movement, from chef to patron, showcasing how the technology translates to benefits in the carmaker's vehicles.

Ramen noodles are a favourite around the world. Image: MotorPress

The benefits of e-4ORCE in Nissan's Ariyah electric crossover is smooth and comfortable driving when braking in traffic, eradicating any pitching and diving of the car, Yankodesign says.

The e-4ORCE ramen server tray uses two electric motors operating independently, with special tuning from engineers, to deliver the same swift acceleration and smooth travel on the countertop as the Ariya with e-4ORCE aims for on the road, MotorPress reports.

The system's advanced all-wheel control technology accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability.

Engineers fine-tuned e-4ORCE's precision control technology and twin electric motors to provide unparalleled ride comfort for all vehicle occupants. Vehicle pitch and dive, which can cause motion sickness, are reduced through front and rear motor regenerative braking when the vehicle is decelerating

