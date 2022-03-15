The global public debut of the sold-out T.33 supercar is to be unveiled by Professor Gordon Murray and the Duke of Richmond on 9 April 2022

T.50 supercar and track-focused T.50s will also be on display at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 course car to take part in performance demonstrations of F1 cars from the V10 era

The all-new Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 supercar is set to make its public debut at the 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport on 9 April, it has been announced.

The T.33 coupe, which is strictly limited to 100 examples and is sold out, will be officially unveiled by Professor Gordon Murray and The Duke of Richmond at the 79th Members’ Meeting at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. 09:00 in the Paddock area.

The GMA T.33 will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Image: Newspress

The timeless design of the £1.37 million or R27 million (excluding local taxes) supercar is built around a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture, weighing less than 1100kg overall, Newspress reports.

The two-seater supercar is powered by a specially reconfigured version of the Cosworth GMA T.50 3.9-litre V12 engine, revving up to 11 100rpm, Goodwood Road and Racing reports.

Visitors to the Goodwood Members’ Meeting will also have a chance to see the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 and track-focused T.50s supercar. Over the weekend, a 3.9-litre V12 484kW T.50 prototype will take to the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit, driven by a Gordon Murray Automotive test driver.

The T.50 course car will also take to the track as part of the performance demonstration of F1 cars, which reunites some of the drivers of the V10 age with their cars and offers modern racers a taste of these incredible machines.

Gordon Murray Automotive will also display a collection of historic vehicles that influenced Gordon’s T.33 vision and follow the same light-weighting principles, an ethos that he still applies to vehicle design today.

These include:

The IGM Ford T.1

Porsche 904

Lamborghini Miura

Abarth 1000 SP

Osca 1600 GT

Porsche 550 Spyder

Lotus Elite

