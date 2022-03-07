The new BMW 2 Series Coupe was recently launched in South Africa and the German carmaker bills it as a 'driver's car'

The range has three models made up of a 220i, 220d and the performance flagship M240i, which is powered by the brand's signature six-cylinder engine

Included in the standard specification for the 220i and 220d is BMW's M Sport package, as well as acoustic glazing for the windscreen, three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting

BMW is known for building cars that are focused on driver enjoyment. Granted, over the past decade or so, the carmaker has branched off into building SUVs, crossovers and, more recently, its second fully-electric car.

The second-generation G42 2 Series Coupe is billed as a driver's car and, unlike the compact 1 Series hatchback, features the brand's signature rear-wheel-drive layout. Should be fun to drive then, right?

The M240i is the BMW 2 Series Coupe flagship model, until the M2 arrives. Image: BMW PressClub

We recently attended the local launch of the new two-door BMW and were wowed by the breadth of talent in the range. BMW says the line-up will include three models, namely the 220i, 220d and M240i.

The new car has grown significantly compared to its predecessor and measures in at 4537mm long and 1838mm wide, which represent increases of 105mm and 64mm, respectively. It is, however, lower, with a reduction of 28mm to sit 1390mm above the ground.

Three engines are on offer, according to IOL. First up is a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 135kW and 300N.m, a two-litre turbodiesel with 140kW and 400N.m powering the 220d and a three-litre twinturbo six-cylinder engine with 285kW and 500N.m. All the engines team up as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

Standard specification includes Alcantara/Sensatec seats while the M240i and cars in M Sport specification have Alcantara/Sensatec trim alongside other specific design features such as an M leather steering wheel and cushioned knee pads on the centre console.

Some of the options include surfaces in Sensatec perforated and Vernasca leather. Electrically adjustable sport seats (including a memory function on the driver’s side), M Sport seats with integral head restraints, seat heating and steering wheel heating can also be found on the options list.

BMW 220i Coupé – R771 900

BMW 220d Coupé – R819 278

BMW M240i xDrive – R1 062 420

Check out our gallery of the 10 best images of the new 2 Series coupe:

The 220i kicks off the new G42 range in South Africa. Image: BMW PressClub

The optional M Sport package adds a sense of aggression to the styling cues. Image: BMW PressClub

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a high-res instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 31cm and a 29cm control display. Image: BMW PressClub

The sunroof is an optional extra on the new 2 Series Coupe. Image: BMW PressClub

The new model is 4537mm long and 1838mm wide. Image: BMW PressClub

For the M240i, the front daytime LEDs feature a signature design. Image: BMW PressClub

The flagship model has been fitted with all-wheel-drive for the first time, although it's RWD. Image: BMW PressClub

The M240i has Alcantara/Sensatec trim alongside other specific features such as an M leather steering wheel and cushioned knee pads on the centre console. Image: BMW PressClub

The M240i is the top dog until the M2 arrives. Image: BMW PressClub

