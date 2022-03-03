The fourth-generation MPV model is now called the Zafira Life and has grown considerably since the last time it was sold in South Africa

Opel will offer the Zafira Life offered in two models: the Edition model is suited for private use, and the Elegance is aimed for more business use

There's only one engine available: a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, with stop/start technology, developing 110kW and 370N.m mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

Notable features include a panoramic roof, lounge-like comfort with removable seats and driver assistance features such as Driver Attention Alert with coffee break

Moving people around is big business, from busses and trains to planes and helicopters. When it comes to cars, there are a few basics that people-movers need to do well: space, features and accessibility.

German carmaker Opel has redesigned a popular nameplate and hopes to gain some market with its new Zafira Life MPV. In South Africa, Opel'sThere's lineup mainly consists of hatchbacks and crossovers, therefore the Zafira is a welcome addition to its range.

Opel has introduced the Zafira nameplate back to Mzansi. Image: Quickpic

Opel will offer two models to the South African market with seven- or eight-seat configurations, according to Quickpic. The model designations are Edition and Elegance, and the former is targeted at families, empty nesters, outdoor adventurers and more, offering eight seats and the versatility of comfortable cloth interiors. The second and third seating rows each contain three full-size seats on rails with individual seat belts.

The Elegance derivatives offer a more luxurious offering aimed at business customers or those families seeking more comfort rather than outright seating practicality. It is fitted with full-leather seats, the second-row seating is reduced to two individual seats with arm-rests and a VIP sliding and folding table in the centre for a truly reconfigurable lounge. A panoramic roof means natural light is free of charge, and it incorporates a large two-part glass roof that extends to over the driver, passenger and first row seats of the Zafira Life.

The new Zafira Life's infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen intellilink infotainment system, the Zafira Life multimedia system offers connectivity via USB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Zafira Edition is equipped with six speakers, while the Elegance is fitted with an upgraded sound system comprising 10 speakers.

Specific to the Elegance model is the multimedia Connected Navigation system, providing the driver with information on various destinations, traffic alerts, local weather, and embedded voice control.

Both Opel Zafira Life Edition and Elegance models come with a refined and powerful 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine with stop/start technology. Developing 110kW at 4 000 r/min, the Opel Zafira Life has plenty of performance, whether around town or on the open road.

Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Zafira Life offers exceptional fuel economy, largely thanks to 370Nm of torque being available from 2 000 r/min. With a correct gear choice always available, the Opel returns just 6.3 l/100km on a combined cycle with low CO2 emissions of 165 g/km.

