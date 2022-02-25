Suzuki's second-generation Baleno is set to arrive in June as it looks to continue the success of the current model in Mzansi with a new 1,5-litre engine powering the hatchback

The new model will feature a design language after it made its world debut in India, the hatchback's largest market

The 2022 model is not an all-new car and shares the underpinnings with the existing generation, however, Suzuki says it will have the highest-ever specification level in both GL and GLX trim levels

Suzuki's popular Baleno has undergone significant styling changes as part of the second-generation's model that's due for local introduction in June 2022.

The new front-end features a wider front air intake, a three-dimensional grille design and the flow of the body lines. The interior has also seen an upgrade with a new multi-layered dashboard, newer pews and higher-grade materials.

The second-generation Baleno will arrive in June 2022, Suzuki says. Image: MotorPress

Besides the new exterior styling and interior materials the Baleno will now feature the carmaker's K15B 1,5-litre engine that delivers 77kW and 138 N.m, MotorPress reports. Thank goodness it's lightweight with a dry weight of 955 kg as the engine receives no cheat codes from a turbo.

In terms of specifications, there are a couple of trim levels available: GL and GLX. The entry-level GL model's notable standard features include cruise control and climate control with rear-mounted air vents, a 17cm touch screen infotainment system and a hill hold assist function.

The GLX has a slighter larger 22cm infotainment touchscreen system that displays the new 360-degree view camera system, TimesLive reports. The most significant addition in terms of the specification is the full-colour heads up display displaying speed, temperature and other vehicle warning symbols.

The model line-up for South Africa consists of a new automatic model in the GL specification level for an overall range of four derivatives available in a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic in both GL and GLX grades.

Vehicle production for the South African Suzuki Baleno will begin in April, with first customer deliveries scheduled for around June 2022.

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs' strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their partnership by updating their deal with Toyota increasing its Kaizer Chiefs fleet with 10 more vehicles, Briefly News reports.

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt. The team will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash.

All branded in the famous gold and black colours. The vehicles include Hiace Ses’fikiles, Panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

