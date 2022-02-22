The new Ford Ranger Raptor will feature a 3,0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine with 292kW and 583Nm and it should sound good thanks to an electronically controlled active exhaust system

As before the Ranger Raptor is fitted with Fox shock absorbers, for the second-generation model it has been upgraded and is also available with up to seven selectable drive modes, and a re-engineered suspension

A more sophisticated permanent four-wheel-drive system with an all-new electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials is also new to the model

Ford's new Ranger Raptor has crashed into the motoring landscape this week sporting a 3,0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine capable of 292kW and 583 N.m mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The second-generation model rummaged into its extensive parts bin and borrows the anti-lag tech from the GT supercar and Focus ST hot hatch.

The second-generation Ranger Raptor is the most powerful yet. Image: Quickpic

The brawny bakkie will sport a strong soundtrack thanks to an electronically controlled active exhaust system that amplifies the engine note in four selectable drive modes: Quiet, Normal, Sport and Bajaii., the Ranger Raptor’s vocal character ranges from mild to wild, Quickpic reports.

The second-generation Raptor sports a completely redesigned suspension is completely redesigned. A more controlled experience in high-speed off-road environments has been refined courtesy of new lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long-travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt’s link rear end.

As before, the Raptor features a sophisticated shock set up and the new model is no different from the next-generation FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shock absorbers offering position-sensitive damping capability.

We can expect a Ranger Raptor to boast a fully digital cabin, with a high-resolution 31cm digital cluster and 30 m centre touchscreen boasting the latest generation Sync infotainment which offers both Apple and Android wireless smartphone connectivity. A 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system is also available.

Dave Burn, Ford Performance Chief Program Engineer for Ranger Raptor said:

“We’ve really focused on delivering a genuine performance truck with the next-gen Ranger Raptor. It’s significantly faster, looks incredible, is packed with new features and is the strongest Built Ford Tough Ranger we’ve ever made.”

Orange accents in the cabin highlight the sporty nature of the Raptor. Image: Quickpic

