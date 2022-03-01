The next-generation Ford Everest has made its global debut and Ford says the new SUV is comfortable, safe, and features a high-tech and inviting cabin

Everest's choice of powertrains includes a new 3,0-litre turbodiesel V6, 2.0-litre turbodiesel engines and, from 2023, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for select markets

For the new model, there is an emphasis on the carmaker's “always-on” commitment to customers, with a host of services centred around convenience on their terms, for an ownership experience designed to make their lives easier

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ford showed off its next-generation Ford Everest to the globe today as the carmaker says the new SUV blends capability with comfort and technology in a striking package.

At the reveal three grades of the next-gen Everest were presented; Sport, Titanium+ and a new flagship grade, Platinum. Ford says a range of different variants and models will be available, depending on the market and full details will be provided closer to the in-market launch.

The latest generation is the most technically advanced Everest. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

On the engine front, we can expect the new 3,0-litre turbodiesel V6 to spearhead the line-up, and choices of either single-turbo and the Bi-turbo 2.0 inline four-cylinder diesel engines and a 2,3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, Quickpic reports. Depending on the model, either a six-speed automatic or the 10-speed SelectShift automatic will be available.

The 2,3-litre EcoBoost engine will be available on Everest models in select markets from 2023, Ford says.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

As it's an SUV, the new Everest features two four-wheel-drive systems: a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, also known as a part-time four-wheel-drive system; and an advanced, permanent four-wheel-drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes.

Ford says the new Everest boasts a wading ability up to 800mm and a maximum braked trailer towing capability of up to 3 500kg.

The interior of the new Everest is functional and comfortable. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

From the inside, Everest benefits from the carmaker's latest Sync infotainment system. There's a nifty electric trailer brake controller that displays onto the screen via the SUV's new camera for views on how to help owners guide their SUV into position to connect a trailer.

Pricing and availability will be known closer to the South African market launch.

Suzuki's new Baleno set to arrive in Mzansi by mid-2022 with more power and upgraded specs

South Africans love value-for-money items and in motoring terms, it doesn't come much better than Suzuki's Baleno hatchback, Briefly News reports. The current model retails from R221 900 and offers a good, willing engine, sufficient space and generous features.

The Japanese carmaker recently announced that a new version is on the way to Mzansi and should be in showrooms from June this year. Besides the new exterior styling and interior materials the Baleno will now feature the carmaker's K15B 1,5-litre engine that delivers 77kW and 138 N.m, MotorPress reports.

Thank goodness it's lightweight with a dry weight of 955 kg as the engine receives no cheat codes from a turbo. In terms of specifications, there are a couple of trim levels available: GL and GLX. The entry-level GL model's notable standard features include cruise control and climate control with rear-mounted air vents, a 17cm touch screen infotainment system and a hill hold assist function.

Source: Briefly News