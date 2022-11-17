President Cyril Ramaphosa is a very important man, and that means he needs to roll around in BMWs and Mercedes

An individual of such a position can't move about in an ordinary car, which means the man has to do it in safety and sometimes style

Take a look at the cars the man in charge uses in his day-to-day life and the motorcade that accompanies him

President Ramaphosa holds quite a lofty position in South Africa, which means he must move about with much efficiency and protection. From BMWs and Mercedes, Briefly News took a look at the man in charge's whips.

Cyril Rampahosa rolls around in a decked-out BMW 7 series and Mercedes S class, with more cars in his motorcade. Images: Maja Hitij, Sjoerd Van Der Wal/ Getty Images

Decked-out and protective BMW 7 Series

According to Sarichandfamous, the first and possibly most important car in Ramaphosas line up is the armoured BMW 7 series he predominantly rolls around in. The car is used by India's and Australia's presidents because of its amazing safety features.

The car is bulletproof and features many safety features such as ballistic steel and a bullet catcher. The car also has a very luxurious interior fit for any head of state. The car also comes with double-layered tyres.

Super Lux Mercedes S Class

The next car that Cyril rides in, according to ZAlebs, is the super luxurious Mercedes S Class. It tends to have fancy bells and whistles and is the alternative to the armoured BMW that Cyril moves around in.

Among riding in impressive cars, the man in charge is sometimes driven around by a motorcade that is filled with other fancy cars such as Jeep Grand Cherokees and Volkswagen Golfs. The point of these cars seems to revolve around safety, with a healthy helping of luxury.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets mixed messages from Mzansi for 70th birthday wishes

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952. South Africans gathered on social media to share their heartwarming messages for him.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been South Africa's President since 2017. Some decided to settle their issues with the President aside and just celebrate his day.

