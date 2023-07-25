A new driver with three months of experience on the road decided to remove the learner sign from her Suzuki Swift

The excited woman recorded the joyous moment and posted the video on TikTok for the world to see

The clip prompted people to share their own experiences of how long they kept their L stickers on their vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman posted a video removing the L sticker off her car. Image

Source: TikTok

After three months on the road, a new driver removed the learner sign from her Suzuki Swift and shared the moment with Mzansi.

Woman gets rid of L sign on her Suzuki car

She posted a TikTok video on her TikTok page @zannielamuni, showing her peeling off the sticker, and it generated a buzz among viewers.

Her beaming happiness and sky-high confidence in her driving skills were evident to all.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Video of new driver grabs Mzansi's attention

Some people expressed concerns, believing it was too soon to ditch the learner sign.

They shared their experiences of how long they kept L stickers on their vehicles. This viral video sparked a lively debate about the appropriate timing for new drivers to remove the learner sign and become fully licensed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss how long they kept L stickers on their vehicles

@mabi75 said:

"I bought my car in June, I will remove it June 2024."

@nonhlanhlashuku shared:

"Almost 3 months and I'm not planning to remove it."

@cirhakazi mentioned:

11 years later I still have mine and I will never remove it. just for those lazy days."

@moyov95 commented:

"On the contrary, I think they respect you with an L sign. Mine has been on for 1 year now."

@sithabilemthembu stated:

Bought mine in May 2023, will be removing it in May 2024

@mrssakayi wrote:

"Mine peeled by itself I was never planning to remove it! You drive comfortably on the road."

@_nombus0 added:

"Never had one, it quickly built my confidence on the road."

@bunahnana posted:

"I haven't had that for 3 months, but I think need it."

The L sticker rebellion: TikTok video shows new car owner and many Mzansi drivers refuse to Lose Their L

In another article, Briefly News reported that when a lovely woman bought her car, she slapped the 'learner driver' sticker on the back even though she's had a license for seven years!

It's always an outstanding achievement worth celebrating when you buy your first car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News