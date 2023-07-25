One lady filmed a video showing people how they can make their clothes look better without breaking the bank

This creator made a TikTok video about a tiny machine she found at Dischem at a reasonable price

Many people thought it was useful to see how the product was made, especially to get rid of lint

A woman on TikTok shared her latest store finds. The lady found a solution to make any clothes look close to new again.

A woman’s TikTok video shows her reviewing a Dischem product that removes lint. Image: @buhlen_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the women's clothing has received over 3 000 likes. The comments were filled with many people who had feedback.

Woman gets rid of lint on clothes in TikTok video

One woman, @buhlen_, made a video showing how Dischem saved her clothes. The lady bought an electric lint remover for R85 and thought it would be useful to many. Watch the video below to see her remove lint:

TikTok viewers discuss devices for clothing

Some online users commented that they used the machine before and that it does not last. People added their own lint removal suggestions, such as using a shaver or a sponge.

ritagard0 said:

"Yip it doesnt last, blades gets blunt."

banele.n added:

"Save your money and get that ordinary dish green and yellow sponge, the green part removes well."

Yentyl Beni wrote:

"Try using the rough side off a washing sponge . Works like a charm the ones used to was dishes."

user7688881136488 commented:

"Can someone plug us to buy a proper one that can last atleast for a year... this one few days it's gone."

MissLAH added:

"I bought mine by Clicks for under R50. It's been a year and still working well."

Online users love to see cleaning hacks

Many people go viral after sharing hacks for the kitchen or households. One domestic worker has made a brand for herself from TikTok, where he shares life-changing cleaning tips.

