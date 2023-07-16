A young Mzansi woman's viral kitchen drain cleaning hack using Mzansi staples gained widespread attention

Cleaning hacks have become immensely popular on social media, fuelling the growing movement of organising and cleaning

The kitchen sink cleaning hack shared a convenient and cost-effective solution, making it a hit among Mzansi people

A young Mzansi woman went viral for her kitchen drain cleaning hack that uses Mzansi staples. Everyone loves a good cleaning hack!

This lady demonstrated a step-by-step process for clearing clogged kitchen sink drains. Image: @bolu_o /TikTok

Source: TikTok

Cleaning hacks are some of the most popular videos on social media. Organising and cleaning have become a movement that doesn't stop growing.

Young Mzansi babe shares kitchen sink cleaning hack in informative TikTok video

@bolu__o TikTok video demonstrated a step-by-step process for clearing clogged kitchen sink drains. She shared a brilliant technique for cleaning kitchen sink drains using just a few common household items: Sunlight liquid, baking soda, white vinegar, and hot water.

Bolu advises leaving the solution to sit before flushing the drain with hot water. Take a look:

Mansi people clap for the convenient and efficient tip

All the ingredients required for this method are readily available in most households, making it a convenient and cost-effective solution. Mzansi peeps loved it!

Read some of the comments below:

@ZinhleMko_ asked:

“Do you clean basins the exact same way?”

Scott_Luxe shared a tip in return:

“Scrub your sink with steel wool thank me later, doll, and thanks for the ”

Rosiefam joked about Mzansi struggles:

“How do we do if we have no water”

RIFUM_z wanted to know:

“Where can I buy baking soda?”

Experienced housekeeper shares method for keeping carpets clean and fluffy, SA appreciates useful TikTok video

In related news, Briefly News reported that social media platforms have become hubs for sharing tips and tricks. One TikTok video by an experienced housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, has taken South Africa by storm.

The video shows Mbali's method for keeping carpets clean and fluffy. She made a washing mixture of a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid, fresh lemon, half a cup of rubbing alcohol, and boiling water in a small tub. After that, she is seen wrapping a washcloth around a pot lid which she dipped into the mixture and began to scrub the carpet.

The tutorial posted on the TikTok accounts @mbalinhlaponhlapho, got immense appreciation from South Africans seeking domestic-related advice. The video received a staggering 378 000 views and over 22 000 likes in just three days. Some of her followers declared her a lifesaver in the comments.

Source: Briefly News