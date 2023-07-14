A video of a curvy woman modelling a beautiful brown outfit has been doing the rounds on social media

In the TikTok clip, the woman says that now that it is winter, it is time to see who really has style

The woman also mocks people who rocked shorts and revealing outfits in the summer, amusing my netizens

A fashionable woman took to social media to share a video throwing shade at people who showed off their bodies and tattoos during the summertime.

A woman indicated that people who dress well can be seen in winter. Image: @nozz255/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Winter months give everyone an excuse to layer up with the warmest materials and keep things comfy. From cosy sweaters to toasty scarves, the sky’s the limit for the amount of clothing you style.

TikTok video shows woman rocking a stylish winter outfit

In a TikTok video, @nozz255 is seen rocking a stylish all-brown outfit as she models the look before the camera.

In the video, she is heard saying that now that summer is gone and people can't show their summer bodies and rock bum shorts or revealing outfits, it is time to see who can really dress well since it is winter.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens impressed by the woman's fashionable winter look

Dressing well and looking always makes a statement. Netizens responded to the video with positive comments as they complimented the woman's style and beauty.

Mhani Hlu commented:

"Yeah, only people who can dress for winter are truly stylish ke skill ."

EthyRams reacted:

"Love your skirt. Where did you buy it."

325_botsotso botsotso replied:

"Class, simplicity, and beauty ."

kozin said:

"Umu ngenkani❤."

Slomo Nene responded:

"Wamuhle singafanelana yazin ."

