One beautiful woman showed off a dress that she made and ended up sending social media

Twitter user @Thobymbhele has a beautiful body and is a skilled seamstress too

Men loved her curves while women wanted to know where they could buy her dresses

A good body can make a refuge bag look good. One young woman made a cute dress and her flaming physique made it look even better. Sis left people sweating on Twitter.

Twitter user @Thobymbhele has a flaming body and it got a lot of attention on Twitter. Image: Twitter / @Thobymbhele

Source: Twitter

Sometimes they say high fashion only looks good because of the models that wear it. This woman made a stunning dress and had the body to show it off – a double win!

Twitter user @Thobymbhele shared a video of herself in a lift, looking cute! The dress she was wearing is one she made herself and you could see it was tailored to fit her like a glove.

Babe, you’ve got skill!

“I mean? I make the cutest dresses ”

The flaming curvy babe leaves Mzansi feeling hot and bothered

While the dress is gorgeous, the comment section was heaving with men who were here for the curves, lol. This babe is a whole entire snack!

Take a look at some of the hype:

@ChefSparks_ said:

“Come on hle ke di first tsa January, you out here bringing such heat ai no.”

@NkosieZwane4 said:

“You are cute yourself and your body is shaped very well ”

@c713ri said:

“Okay, I need that dress for this summer?! ”

@2ulie said:

“Nana when are you going to start making that body for us as well?”

@KgothiieM said:

“Madam please make me this dress”

