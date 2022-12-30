A generous woman did the most for a stranger who loved her wedding dress but was a whole continent away

The lady in America went the extra mile for the South African bride-to-be who wanted to wear the same wedding gown she did

These strangers formed a friendship as they worked together to get the dress to Mzansi and the American ended up as a wedding guest in South Africa

A heartwarming story about a woman who generously shared her wedding dress went viral. One TikTok video shows how two women developed a friendship over a stunning wedding gown.

A South African woman got her dream wedding dress from a complete stranger in an amazing heartwarming story. Image: @emilyheathbar216

Source: UGC

The video shows how a bride-to-be wanted a dress she saw on a content creator. Their story of how they managed to share the same dress melted hearts on the internet.

Story about American and South African women sharing wedding dress leaves people touched

A video by @emilyheathbar216 on TikTok went viral after a woman shared her story about loaning a wedding dress to a stranger. In the video, the woman showed that she couriered the wedding dress to South Africa to support the beautiful bride.

The American not only loaned the wedding dress but was in South Africa to attend the wedding. Watch the full video below:

The internet loves seeing good samaritans in action. Online users were touched by the story of pure kindness from one stranger to another. Many netizens remarked on how heartwarming the story was especially because their husbands look alike.

simone19658 commented:

"Hey Emily, it was great to meet you and Jeff at the wedding, I’ve told your amazing story so many times already!! Love from SA, (the other) Simone."

Angelina & Skyler commented:

"This is amazing."

Second Flight Books commented:

"Y'all said copy-paste on the dress and the man. I love this."

katelyn childers commented:

"That’s so cool! Saying 'yes' can truly be life changing!"

sidneybirchfield3 commented:

"This could be a book, then movie. Wow what an amazing story!"

Kayley Whittaker commented:

"Love women supporting women. This is so pure. Crazy where life can take you with your own kindness."

Sarah Crowley commented:

"What a cool movie plot!"

Trademeproject commented:

"Yes, yes LOVE THIS. I used to run a wedding rental company and we had so many great stories."

Catherine Anderson commented:

"What an amazing life-changing experience because you stopped and were willing to think.. What if I didn’t say no? Love this."

