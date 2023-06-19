A young woman took to social media to show off what she wore to an Umemulo ceremony recently

The footage shows Amahle Mgenge rocking a stunning and stylish black and white traditional print dress

Many Mzansi netizens were impressed by the dress as well as charmed by Amahle's beauty

One South African babe had peeps mesmerised after taking to social media to share a video of herself rocking a beautiful traditional print dress.

Young woman shows off beautiful traditional dress

According to Sunika, traditional dresses in South Africa have evolved over the years, processed leather and dress fabrics have replaced leopard skins and cow hides, and pleated skirts have replaced the reed skirts that were worn in the past.

Amahle Mgenge (@amahlemgengee) posted the clip on TikTok, showing her rocking a black and white dress that hugged her body in all the right places. Amahle is seen posing and modelling the beautiful garment, which she revealed that she wore at an Umemulo ceremony.

Umemulo is a traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony for women. This ritual is usually done for females at the age of 21, but it can be done at any stage of a woman’s life, it varies and depends on circumstances.

Netizens show Amahle love

There is no doubt that Amahle turned heads in the striking dress. Her beauty also took her online audience aback as they flooded the post's comment section with compliments

KwaTurner commented:

"Umuhle,umekahle, ugqoke kahle."

Hala-junior responded:

"Wamuhle mzukulu wami."

Sesh_Thembela wrote:

"Dress yinhle kodwa mnikazi."

Nomadresponded:

"Ngicela ukushada nawe."

Sogodi commented:

"Aibo kodwa muntu omuhle kanjena yooo ."

Lelo Mbambo said:

"Wamuhle umuntu❤️❤️."

philanisinyala replied:

"Hawu ubuhle obungaka."

