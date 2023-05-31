One lady wore a breathtaking dress that the internet fell in love with, as many loved the traditional-like dress

People could not get over the Xhosa dress, which was beautifully designed by a company on TikTok

Many people fantasised that the dress would be perfect for a wedding, and they could not stop raving about it

A dressmaking business on TikTok made waves. The small business had a model rocking a Xhosa dress, and people were interested in the attire.

A woman’s Xhosa dress had people ready to wear their own version. Image: @xhosadresscode_.

People fell in love with the Xhosa-themed dress. Many commented that today would love to weigh themselves.

Model rocks Xhosa dress in TikTok video with 200k views

A Xhosa dress had many women swooning. The dressmaker @xhosadresscode_ advertised their products on TikTok, and it was a hit. Many women could envision themselves looking just as gorgeous in the dress. Watch the video below:

Xhosa dress has TikTok users in love

Mzansi ladies love to see a gorgeous dress. The gown had a low back and loose sleeves to create a cascading effect. See the front of the dress below:

This dress was amazing, as some saw it as a potential wedding gown. Read someone of people's reactions below:

Z I M Y®️ commented:

"I found my wedding dress."

@zeemkhwanazi asked the designer:

"Where are you based?"

busisiwerasi2 exclaimed:

"Gorgeous!"

uhm.kelwa added:

"Yho I'm stunned!"

lulamamakgalemela said:

"Such a beautiful dress."

