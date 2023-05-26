A woman's extraordinary black and white Xhosa outfit, created by the talented @Xhosadresscode, has taken the internet by storm

The dress has captivated users nationally with its stunning design and intricate details

The viral sensation has left social media buzzing as people from all walks of life admired the traditional outfit

Woman in traditional Xhosa outfit has been trending on social media. Images:@xhosadresscode_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has become the talk of the town as she rocks her tailor-made Xhosa outfit.

Woman's traditional Xhosa Outfit goes viral

The designers, known on TikTok as @xhosadresscode_, uploaded the video, and their work has become an internet hit. The carefully tailored garment features bold patterns, intricate beading, and elegant embroidery, which have become signature elements of Xhosa fashion.

Designers hit the nail on the head

The @xhosadresscode has gained widespread recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and ability to bring traditional designs to life. Their work highlights the beauty and diversity of African fashion, and this particular creation has caught the attention of countless individuals who appreciate the artistry behind it.

According to Shweshwe, the traditional Xhosa garb commonly consists of beaded fabric, aprons, and lengthy skirts. The Traditional colourings are white, black, yellow, black, red, and black or blue and black.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are amazed by the designer's creation

TikTok has been flooded with admiration and praise for the woman who donned the eye-catching outfit.

The outfit's viral status has inspired others to explore their cultural heritage and brought recognition to the talented designers. Peeps flooded the comment section and said:

@Zea Lady Zea said:

"wamuhle, mama."

@Zaba M.P commented:

"My beautiful Xhosa princess."

@shame said:

"Where I see anything Xhosa, I press like."

@thabiso commented:

"Xhosa ladies are very beautiful."

@sphe_duze said:

"The shoes plug, please."

@Vein commented:

"How much does it cost? I wanna buy it for my mom."

