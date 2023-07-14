A video of a woman dressed in a hijab and carrying a parcel disguised as a baby has gone viral on social media

In the TikTok video, the woman is instructed to reveal the 'baby' to which she uncovers a box of wine

The woman's stealing strategy left South African netizens amused as they responded with banter

South African thieves are getting more and more creative when it comes to their tricks and criminal ways.

One woman was caught red-handed after trying to steal a box of wine in a retail store.

A woman was caught trying to steal a box of wine in a store. Image: @kieranabels213/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video captures woman in hijab caught stealing wine in a store

A video posted on TikTok shows a petite woman dressed in a hijab covering everything but her eyes and holding what appeared to be a small baby wrapped in a blanket.

Staff members can be heard instructing the woman to take the baby out of the blanket, to which she reveals a box of wine hidden in the blanket. The amused staff can be heard sarcastically shouting "baby" in the video.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans react with humour to the TikTok video

Social media users were amused by the video as they responded with banter on the TikTok post. Others jokingly commented on how unique Mzansi is.

Nikita Hillman wrote:

" I know that, baby."

uncle jags responded:

"This country is too much fun. I'll never leave."

Scaramouche said:

"Mommy se popopo se may mamake ."

Czar commented:

"This baby is low maintenance, even puts you to sleep."

CebisaZepe replied:

"Shuthi ilabour ward iseTops kahle kahle."

Lathitha..Mthembu replied:

"Yaze yayinhle ingane bakithi."

Source: Briefly News