One man was the unlucky target of a pair of thieves who came after him while he was grocery shopping

A camera in a local supermarket recorded the moment the innocent shopper fell for the pickpocketers tricks

The security footage showing the audacious crime had many people complaining about SA's crime rates in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Two thieves tried their best work in a supermarket. The pair of criminals targeted an old man, and it paid off.

A TikTok video shows how an old man got pickpocketed while shopping. Image: @darebello223

Source: TikTok

A video showing the moment that the criminal man and woman struck got lots of attention. Many people were hopeful that the camera would make it easy to identify the thieves.

Elderly man loses wallet to two thieves in supermarket

Security footage posted by @darebello223 shows the bone-chilling moment a woman and man worked together to steal from a shopper. In the video, one person got behind the older man well never blocked his way with a trolley. During the commotion, the woman behind the victim fished the wallet out of his pocket. Watch the CCTV below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans mortified by TikTokvideo of thieves at work

Many people are always sad to see crimes in South Africa. Online users commented that the pickpocketers should be ashamed for targeting someone who was already vulnerable because of the age.

jabulanimkhwanazi1 wrote:

"To an old man sies"

lizzietheart commented:

"Thus is so sad. Nowhere in this country are we safe. Spar security is nowhere to be seen on the floor."

Khadeejah said:

"The lady won’t give up easily."

KingKong_1979 added:

"Poor guy, the prize of living in South Africa."

user8677348360008 added:

"I hope someone recognizes them."

Reno remarked:

"Young people should accompany their parents or shop for them its getting ridiculous out there."

Old man "heartbroken" following theft of 14 cattle in Mpumalanga

Briefly News previously reported that 76-year-old man, Jacob Masango, has blamed loadshedding for the theft of his 14 cattle from a kraal in Kwaggafontein.

He is seeking help from community members to locate his cattle that disappeared on Wednesday, 25 January. Masango claims it is the second time in two years that a large number of his livestock were stolen.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Masango said he is heartsore over the theft. He claims cattle are being stolen weekly in the area, which is becoming more prevalent due to loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News