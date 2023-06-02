A domestic worker in Durban landed herself in hot water for trying to pull a fast one over police

The woman alleged that two robbers broke into her employer's house and stole their possessions

CCTV footage showed the domestic worker voluntarily opening the driveway gate and letting the robbers in

DURBAN - A domestic worker is facing the music for allegedly helping a pair of thieves rob her employer's home in Marianhill Park, Durban.

A domestic worker from Durban is facing perjury charges for filing a false report after helping robbers steal from her employers.

Source: Getty Images

Durban domestic worker accuses robbers of stealing from employers

The 33-year-old opened a case of robbery and reported that she was hang-washing on the line when she heard a noise inside the house.

She claimed that she saw a man carrying a TV and that the other criminal broke the driveway gate. The domestic worker added that the robbers fled her employer's house in a silver car, The Citizen reported.

CCTV catches Durban domestic worker colluding with robbers

However, CCTV footage from a neighbouring house disproved that domestic worker's version of events.

The footage showed that woman opening the driveway gate and letting the criminals onto the premises. The domestic worker was subsequently arrested and charged, News24 reported.

The domestic worker appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 1 June, to face perjury charges.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda condemned the incident saying:

"Resources and time that is spent in investigating fabricated cases could be invested into serving and protecting the residence of the province,”

The two criminals are still at large.

