A woman posted a video showing how one of her possessions was stolen in a grocery store by a group

The lady on TikTok posted CCTV footage of three criminals who targeted her while she was shopping

In the video they all work together to carefully to pull off a smooth theft without anyone noticing in the Cape Town store

Security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on this woman's laptop.

A TikTokker posted CCTV footage of how her laptop was stolen at Food Lovers Market in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Image: @stargirlc_.

Source: TikTok

Many people were mortified by the footage, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video had many people feeling sorry for the theft victim.

Women shopping at Food Lover's Market loses laptop to criminals

@stargirlc___ posted the CCTV footage she got from Food Lovers Market. In the video, two people lingered very close to a trolley, and one of them grabbed a laptop and passed it to another. Watch the video of the crime below:

Mzansi peeps share stories of similar experiences at Food Lovers Market

People are always on looking out for crimes. This video scared people, and many discussed that they also lost items to criminals in a similar way.

ReneW said:

"The two right at the back,are they part of it because they just came and stood dead still watching as if they knew what was to happen."

Mophethi Mabeba added:

"This is scary, I was literally there TODAY!"

user3068882353949 commented:

"They stole my mom's phone like this in the Pick 'n Pay clothing at Eikestad mall a few months ago."

Dominique Reynolds explained:

"That's why I don’t like people close to me in shops. I don’t trust people! I had my phone stolen out of my handbag which was on my shoulder in Food Lovers Market."

Anelisa Zondi wrote:

"So this happens in most Food Lovers Markets then, our family friend got robbed like this at the Food Lovers in La Lucia Mall."

