A Walter Sisulu University student caused a huge uproar on TikTok after being accused of stealing

Girls who live in a residence at the university in South Africa came out in droves to deal with the situation

Online users caught wind of the story, and many people shared their opinions about the alleged thief

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people are up in arms over an incident that happened at Walter Sisulu University. Videos on TikTok show many students coming out of their rooms after someone was allegedly caught red-handed raiding fridges.

A Walter Sisulu University student was caught and victims confronted the suspect. Image: @myuniversityjourney2023

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated by the story as they saw videos of how angry other students were. The viral videos sparked a discussion amongst netizens about how to deal with people who steal food.

Walter Sisulu student angers others with alleged theft

A student at Walter Sisulu University is trending on Tiktok. Several videos by @myuniversityjourney2023 on the app show her as someone caught red-handed with a plastic bag full of other people's meat. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok viewers touched by a video of an alleged thief

People are always curious to see thieves caught red-handed. The fact that the accused person was getting food made others feel differently. Some argued that they must have been desperate if they stole food as they acknowledge that food shortage is a real issue.

momo said:

"I know it looks extreme, but it hurts when your own sishebo goes missing guys. I wouldn't wish it on my enemies."

Luthando commented:

"Kodwa naye? Why not take one tray? She was grocery shopping in people’s cupboards."

Prince joked:

"Sometimes just ask if you need help. Manje uthatha iButcher yonke."

Majoni remarked:

As long ningamvezanga [You revealed him.]"

Puny_Manono256 argued

"Ne vors Ka R12 myekeni."

SA fed up as video of alleged cable thief trapped in hospital ceiling goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that an alleged cable thief's attempt to steal copper cables from the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in the Eastern Cape has ended in embarrassment.

The would-be criminal got stuck in the hospital's ceiling and the facility's staff caught the entire ordeal on camera.

At one point, one of the hospital workers angrily suggests that the man be pulled out of the ceiling by his private parts, a suggestion the alleged thief promptly protested against.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News