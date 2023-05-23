A man has been handed direct imprisonment for breaking into a primary school and stealing

The Northern Cape man reportedly pleaded guilty after he was faced with evidence linking him to the crime

The man will spend 10 years behind bars for stealing food and sports items worth R20 000

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DE AAR - A Northern Cape man who broke into a school and stole food and sports equipment has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

A Northern Cape man has refused to name his accomplices after he was caught stealing from a primary school. Image: ferrantraite

Source: Getty Images

Alvin Erasmus was sentenced by the De Aar Magistrates Court on Friday, 19 May.

Northern Cape man says he did not steal from the school alone

According to News24, Erasmus confessed to the crime after the National Prosecuting Authority presented him with overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Erasmus reportedly committed the crime on 9 December 2022 at Alpha Primary School. He stole food and sports items valued at R20 000.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane stated that Erasmus stated that he did not act alone during the theft but also refused to name his accomplices.

Prevalence of school thefts raises concerns

During sentencing, the State advocate Mike Munnik raised concerns about the prevalence of housebreaking at schools. According to IOL, Munnik called for a harsh sentence to send a message that these kinds of crimes would not go unpunished.

The magistrate also noted that Erasmus did not only steal from the school but also from the community.

The magistrate also mentioned that Erasmus only pleaded guilty because of the evidence against him and not because he was remorseful.

Missing 5-year-old boy found locked inside classroom for entire weekend, Mzansi wants justice for family

Briefly News previously reported that a five-year-old boy went through a horrifying experience after being locked in a classroom and left there for the whole weekend.

Masonwabe Mapolisa's mother frantically searched for her son with the help of community members, only to find out that Masonwabe never left JA Ncaca Primary School in Lingelihle, Cradock, when school ended.

The boy's mother, Disedo Somatamba, was puzzled when her son did not come home on Friday. The family went to the police to report her son missing, and the Karoo community was alerted about the missing child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News