139 Looted and Damaged KZN Schools to Receive Mobile Classrooms

The Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal has tallied 139 schools damaged during the unrest in the province

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says looters targeted ICT classrooms as well as food storage rooms at most schools

The Department of Education will offer mobile classrooms to schools damaged by looters ahead of schools reopening

The number of schools damaged in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of last week's violent protests has grown to 139 from the initial 50 schools reported earlier this week.

Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi stated that education centres and two circuit offices were also damaged in the unrest, according to News24.

The Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal says 139 schools were damaged during the violent protests that took place last week. Image: Wikus de Wet

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited some of the damaged schools in the uMlazi district and stated that the department will provide mobile classrooms for schools that suffered damage, according to a report by East Coast Radio.

Mshengu also visited a high school in Pietermaritzburg and found that four classrooms at Skhululiwe Secondary School in Elandskop were completely destroyed.

Mshengu said ICT classrooms, as well as feeding scheme food storage rooms, were targeted by looters, according to SABC News.

“There are schools where only ICT labs were targetted. Others they vandalised the kitchens and stole the groceries and others they couldn’t find anything," said Mshengu.

Classrooms were vandalised at Bavumile Primary School and 18 laptops and other teaching and learning aids were stolen, stated Mshengu.

Mshengu added that in some instances schools were stoned and windows and doors were broken. Schools are set to reopen on Monday, July 26 after an early closure due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections and revised lockdown measures.

