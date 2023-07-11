One woman wrapped in a blanket celebrated her unemployment during the recent snowfall in South Africa

She posted a hilarious TikTok video laughing and rejoicing at not having to leave her house in the cold weather

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions, with some saying she will be crying once the cold front has passed

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a woman snuggled up during snowfall in SA. Image: @masego_sibanda

Source: TikTok

As South Africa experiences an unusual cold front, bringing snow to parts of the country, one video grabbed the attention and laughter of many social media users.

Woman posts joyful celebration of unemployment during snowfall in SA

A woman wrapped snugly in a blanket is seen in a TikTok clip celebrating her unemployment amid the icy weather.

Her infectious laughter echoed through the frosty air while she indirectly poked fun at those who had to brave the elements to go to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Viewers of the clip posted by @masego_sibanda appreciated the woman's ability to find joy in challenging circumstances.

Video of woman's infectious laughter in challenging times goes viral

Unemployment is distressing for many people, causing financial strain and emotional turmoil.

In a country where job opportunities are scarce, the woman's lighthearted celebration of her situation seemed to resonate with many who relate.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users express mixed reactions as woman celebrates unemployment

@matty_khumz said:

"I'm on maternity leave mare a win is a win. "

@trevorjuniorjones commented:

"Sounds funny at first but is a cry for help."

@mxm_oho stated:

"Keep the same energy ka September lala."

@alexmathenjwa0 posted:

"At least I’m on week's leave my hope is that next week it’ll cease a bit."

@langleezy03 shared:

"As a teacher, I’m happy too. School holidays slap."

@lindokuhleleephak added:

"The same person that will be saying a man must."

@mamakamo79 commented:

"While I wish I was employed ke setla ke phefo for money. Unemployment is no comfort for me no matter what."

@black_flag_entertainment said:

"If you don't laugh you'll cry shem weitse."

Man decides to go swimming during snowfall in South Africa, Mzansi reacts to TikTok video with over 767k views

In a related article, Briefly News reported that some South Africans are cut from a different cloth. While many people cried about the icy cold weather this week, others decided it would be a good idea to put their bodies to the ultimate cold test and brave the cold in the most extreme ways.

A video shows a man wearing a vest and shorts and holding a towel as he approaches the swimming pool in the middle of a snowfall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News