A video of a young white man swimming in the pool during a snowfall has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man bravely demonstrating his stunt as he dives in the icy water

Many netizens were left amused by his stunt and responded to the post with jokes poking fun at the moment

Some South Africans are cut from a different cloth. While many people cried about the icy cold weather this week, others decided it would be a good idea to put their bodies to the ultimate cold test and brave the cold in the most extreme ways.

A man's decision to go swimming in the ice cold weather left Mzansi stressed. Image: @meistre_/TikTok

Many takes a dip in the pool in snowy Johannesburg

A video posted on TikTok by Connor Meistre (@meistre_) shows a man wearing a vest and shorts and holding a towel as he approaches the swimming pool in the middle of a snowfall.

Connor bravely takes off his vest and tests the water temperature with his foot before diving into the pool for a short swim. He may have tried to play it cool, but upon close observation, one can tell he was freezing, LOL.

South Africans react to the funny TikTok video

SA peeps responded with amused shock to the video, boasting over 767K views as they made funny remarks about the man's questionable bravery. Others were left stressed as they warned that he'd get very sick.

Phumzile Dlamini said:

"Ave uzogula bandla ."

pmotswafrika replied:

"Abelungu ."

responded:

"That water must have been kak cold."

Naughty_Nathi said:

"Yeap, our white people on this side are built differently ‍♂️."

Ntandocele reacted:

"Regretted it immediately."

Megs commented:

"Don’t be shy… swim around a little. Relax."

Shirtless man dancing in the snow in leaves Mzansi in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported that while parts of South Africa regularly receive snow over the southern hemisphere winter months of June to August, Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012, The Guardian reports.

At a Johannesburg kindergarten, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues, some having never witnessed snow before, according to eNCA.

One shirtless man braved the cold by going outdoors rocking nothing but his hat, shades, shorts and a pair of shoes.

