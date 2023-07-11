A recent snowfall in the interior parts of South Africa has made snow content viral on social media

One lady decided to do his laundry while it was freezing outside and she reaped the consequences of his decision

The video showing people what his clothes looked like on the washing line in freezing temperatures had many people amused

A gent based in Joburg showed people a video proving just how cold it is. The lady was determined to try and dry laundry, and he hung his clothes during the snowy weather.

A TikTok video of Johannesburg's snowy weather shows it froze clothes on a washing line. Image: @vee_beee.05

Source: TikTok

The video of his clothes on the washing line received over 27 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who had hilarious commentary about the snow.

TikTok creator goes viral for hanging laundry in cold weather

A TikTokker @vee_beee.05 showed people what happened to her clothes when she hung out during freezing temperatures. The woman filmed a video showing that her clothes seemed frozen. Watch the video below:

South African TikTok wheels crack up over boats on washing line

People have been eager to share videos of them enjoying the snow. This TikTokker was a hit as peeps made jokes at his expense as they tried to make her feel better about the frozen clothes.

One netizen pointed out that even though the clothes were frozen, they were dry.

commented:

"Why are you hanging clothes in this weather tho?"

that.girl.boniwe1 added:

"Boil some water and defrost it like chicken."

Charlene wrote:

"Crispy clothes."

cheser said:

"Funny enough it's actually dry now."

Hope exclaimed:

"My jaw dropped."

Nicknam joked:

"It’s the pants standing that’s getting me."

It’s snowing in South Africa: Mzansi peeps share videos of snow in Joburg

Briefly News previously reported that South African citizens are in awe of the snowfall being seen in the strongest parts of the country. Sandton is a winter wonderland, and social media buzzes with snow videos all over Mzansi.

It is not normal for snow to fall all over South Africa. Global warming is definitely showing its face with these strange weather phenomena.

Social media has been buzzing with videos of snowfall all over SA. From Sandton to central Johannesburg, the snow is falling in the most unexpected places.

