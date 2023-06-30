Mzansi's citizens were left scratching their heads after a video of snow in the Eastern Cape surfaced on TikTok

TikTokkers wondered if this is still the same country, some joking that the land is not okay

However, a seasoned weather guru from the South African Weather Service assured Briefly News that this is normal in those parts

The @vox_weather_girls posted a video of lovely Snowfall in the Eastern Cape. The Snowfall received some hilarious reactions from South Africans. Image: @vox_weather_girls

South Africans wonder if we're still in Mzansi after a TikTok video showed that it has been snowing in the Eastern Cape.

The snow, which covered the Barkly East's landscape in a blanket of whiteness, had the nation feeling like the country was acting up.

Snowfall video trips Mzansi up

The video, posted by @vox_weather_girls, came with a caption which read:

"It's snowing in South Africa!"

The video showed snow covering the area in the dead of night.

The video then cuts to a slideshow of the aftermath of the snowfall.

Blankets of snow cover houses, cars and the road, leaving a breathtaking view of the Snowfall.

Barkly East is a town in the province on the foot of Drakensberg Mountain.

It is not the first time it snowed in Mzansi, as it has snowed in previous years too.

South Africans have shared captivating pictures of snowfall in the past.

Watch the video here:

South African Weather Service spokesperson speaks to Briefly News about snow

Speaking to Briefly News, weather expert Garth Sampson, the South African Weather Service spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said snowfall in the region is a regular, annual phenomenon.

He said it started snowing on Wednesday evening and stopped the next morning.

He also joked that if people wanted to catch the snowfall, they should watch the weather reports and get there as it happens.

“Snow usually falls in the Drakensberg region as well as Queenstown, Aliwal North, Fletcher, Matatiele and Rhodes,” he said.

“The snow on the ground is already melting as it normally lasts for one day, whereas it lasts for weeks on top of the Drakensberg Mountain.”

Netizens' reactions to snow filled with sauce

The comment section was peppered with flavourful comments of South Africans who were shook at the weather phenomenon.

Cold weather is expected to follow the snowfall in the Eastern Cape, and one netizen prayed for the homeless.

KP asked if we were still in South Africa.

"First earthquakes, then tornadoes, and now snow?"

Wazarmoto commented on the solitary truck driving through the snowy night in the clip.

"Does the truck driver know it's snowing? Or does he think there's mielie meal everywhere?"

P Chid reminded TikTokkers that our knowledge of the earth is still limited.

"I'm not surprised that it's snowing. This world has been around before us humans, and we only know a little about it."

Covelia S said that the Snowfall is just part of the beautiful weather of the country.

"Our country is blessed. We have all the beautiful nature and amazing seasons. Let's protect our country and our traditions."

Twanz pointed out that the country is not acting right.

"Ayo, South Africa is glitching. Put it in rice."

RikusBritz12 said that it's raining pap.

