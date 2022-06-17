A captivating video of heavy snowfall in the Eastern Cape has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows several cars parked behind one another, covered in a thick layer of ice-cold snow

According to the post, which left many Saffas chilled, the scene was captured at Tenahead Mountain Lodge recently

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Winter is here and it has proven to be quite a chilly one this year.

A video of heavy snow hitting the Eastern Cape at Tenahead Mountain Lodge was shared on TikTok by user Mike Eloff (@Lifeofmikeza) and shows several cars parked behind one another, covered in a thick layer of ice-cold snow.

Saffas were left with chills after viewing a video of heavy snowfall in the Eastern Cape. Image: @Lifeofmikeza/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage was captioned:

“The Eastern Cape Snow is something quite special. Captured at Tenahead Mountain Lodge.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

News 24 reported earlier in the week that the western half of the Eastern Cape would be partly cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated light showers and rain, but scattered along the coast. The publication also stated that disruptive snowfall was to be expected over the high ground.

Mzansi got the chills just by watching the video and shared their reactions in the comments:

Shira Ayeni said:

“I can never survive this weather .”

Mint remarked:

“SA has moved to Canada.”

JiggleWiggle commented:

“POV: You grew up in Jozi and have never seen snow in real life.”

Aaaa responded:

“I refuse to believe this vid is South Africa.”

Danilouw_CT reacted:

“Beautiful, I want this experience too.”

KemosabeRex wrote:

“OMG, it's raining pap!!!”

MaMdlalose commented:

“... and I thought Durban was cold.”

Miss Hope wrote:

“I feel cold front breeze here in Durban.”

Sweet video shows SA kids playing in the snow

In another article, Briefly News reported on a video of a few little ones having the time of their lives while playing in the snow is causing a buzz on social media. It seems the recent cold weather in many parts of Mzansi has resulted in a beautiful snow blizzard that took place in Kimberley. Heading online, @Ashmund_Martin shared the wonderful clip.

"It’s snowing in Kimberley #SASnow."

Mzansi social media users fell in love with the innocent little ones and their once-in-a-lifetime day in the snow.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News