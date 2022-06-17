A local family re-created the famous photo of Mbuyisa Makhubu holding Hector Pieterson in his arms alongside Antoinette Pieterson

The original image was captured on 16 June 1976 during the Soweto youth uprising where youth protested being taught in Afrikaans

The new photo mirrors the historic one but highlights the issues of unemployment faced by today’s youth

In honour of Youth Day, which was observed yesterday, a South African family paid tribute to the Class of 1976 by recreating one of the most iconic images to come from the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976.

A portrait of Hector Pieterson Memorial protest in South Africa, Johannesburg, Orlando West Soweto. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The original photo shows Mbuyisa Makhubu holding Hector Pieterson in his arms while running alongside Antoinette Pieterson.

The Review Observer stated that on the morning of June 16, 1976, thousands of black students went on a protest rally from their schools to Orlando Stadium in Soweto. They were protesting against an official order which made Afrikaans compulsory in black township schools throughout the country.

In tribute to this, social media user @TshepyMo shared a photo of a family mirroring the original photo, as a lady dressed in graduation attire holds a child in her arms, with another alongside them. However, to make the image more relevant to the current times and struggles, the two children are seen holding boards that read “No Jobs” and “Unemployment”.

Many Mzans netizens were touched by the post and took to the comments to share their views on the current struggle faced by today’s youth.

@ChomaneThabo shared

“A sad reality, and more sadly the vastness and the depth of this evil called unemployment is unimaginable, and many people responsible for this have not been held accountable.”

@MSivangani wrote:

“I see such situations it really hurts me very much. After all the years of hard work in school. Let's encourage youths to build their businesses, apply their theory lessons which they were taugh into practical life solutions.”

@musa_chigiji responded:

“The loudest speech ever made!”

@Mariann69759916 replied:

“The sad truth of promises broken by their ANC Government #TrueStory”

