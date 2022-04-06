With winter around the corner, Storm Report SA has predicted the country’s first snowfall in some parts of South Africa, including the Eastern Cape and the Drakensberg

Climate experts said weather models suggest that a strong upper air system will move over Mzansi, bringing heavy rain from Friday

More than 10cm of snow is expected over the northeastern parts of the mountain kingdom of Lesotho

Mzansi peeps can expect a chilly weekend as climate experts predict the country’s first snowfall of the year.

StormSA has predicted Mzansi's first snowfall for the year this coming weekend. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Snowfall is possible for the Eastern Cape, the Drakensberg and Lesotho, Storm Report SA reported, adding that weather models are suggesting that a strong upper air system will move over the country.

This system is forecast to bring heavy rain over Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng from Friday.

“The system is also expected to bring a drop in temperatures, with snowfall over the eastern parts of Lesotho from Saturday. More than 10cm of snow is expected over the northeastern parts of the mountain kingdom,” TimesLive reported.

South Africans shared their reactions and comments to the weather announcement on Facebook:

Natashja N Henk Meintjies wrote:

“Malema will protest against the snow for being white.”

Thabo Tbos Malatsi shared:

“The only African country with snow. It must move out of Africa.”

Mj Mandice Maanda said:

“With such a high crime rate, possibilities of not seeing it are very high.”

Lufuno Mbambala reacted:

“Yaaayy, my favourite season is almost here. Love winter.”

MamaOmolemo Phorohloane wrote:

“Can Climatologists postpone the snow...the same way Karim and his friends get to postpone the Covid19 waves. Please I'm not ready.”

Haras Muriel Mzilikazi commented:

“Now that's great news.”

Nkocie Matheus Masinga said:

“OMG, I can't wait for the experience.”

