A social media user took to Twitter to share a photo of a horrid looking road believed to be in Wolmaranstaad, North West

The image displays the badly deteriorated road, which seems to be crumbling away with barely any solid surface

South African online users were left stunned by the post and took to the comments to air their views and reactions

A photo shared by a social media user @Khutso_Mara speaks volumes on the poor state of infrastructure in certain parts of South Africa.

In a recent post, the young woman posted an image of a shockingly deteriorated road which she claimed can be found in Wolmaranstaad, a maize-farming town situated on the N12 between Johannesburg and Kimberley in the North West Province.

A social media user shared a photo of a shockingly damaged road. Image:@Khutso_Mara/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The damaged road barely has any solid surface left, as its tar is severely broken down and with many potholes.

According to the South African Constitution, the mandate of a municipality is to ensure service delivery by satisfying citizens' basic needs. However, the department of roadworks must have been missing in action for quite a while in this part of the country.

Mzansi peeps were baffled by its horrid state and responded with their reactions and opinions on the post:

@MohaleMosala said:

“@MbalulaFikile please send pin location, maybe the minister can assist to escalate to relevant authorities.”

@KeoLee14 commented:

“The roads in towns and villages are in a very bad state in North West but R17 billion was returned to the treasury. Nobody cares.”

@ThembaMdumela replied:

“That's what our people deserve, as long as you keep voting for ANC, ride on brother.”

@EvolSiLla reacted:

“What a disaster.”

@NheliNotDot shared:

“I’ve seen better hiking trails than this.”

@kgauzi responded:

“Someone identified this picture as being from a suburb in Harare Zimbabwe.”

Man stands waist-deep in street pothole

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

