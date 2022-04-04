Photos unfolding a beautiful story of a young man who helped a less privileged older man were shared online by @kulanicool

The images show the lad blessing the madala with much-needed items including bags of cement to help build him a new home

Saffas shared uplifting comments for the young man who helped improve the old man’s living situation

Popular social media user @kulanicool spread some hope and good feels on the Twitter timelines with a beautiful story of Ubuntu.

A man displayed true Ubuntu by helping an old man in need. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the post, he shared four images showing a young man pictured with an older man outside his home. In the first three, he is seen blessing the madala with much-needed items, including several bags of cement outside his shack.

In the fourth image, they are seen standing together outside the newly built home, with the old man looking happy, prim, and proper.

South African online users responded to the post with love and kind words for the young man who went out of his way to improve the old man’s living situation. Check out some of the comments below:

@KuneneLucky21 responded:

“What a beautiful story indeed... And you would wonder where are his kids??”

@RONIN_JimNjAcK replied:

“May his pockets grow deeper.”

@DLAMINI85142136 wrote:

“Wow... These are the things that I love to see.”

@UmqheleG commented:

“A beautiful story indeed. Well done.”

@akho_mani said:

“God will bless you for your compassion.”

@MaletsatsiMona1 reacted:

“Re ya leboha, badimo ba o ekeletse mahlohonolo.”

Gogo who lived in mud house since 1988 gets new house from the Collen Mashwana Foundation

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that A South African gogo, Florah Masakona Munyai had been living in a mud house since 1998 before the Collen Mashwana Foundation built her a beautiful home.

Community leaders in Mamuhohi Village in Venda introduced the 67-year-old to entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen for the first time in August 2018. It was during this time that he was briefed about her circumstances, and living conditions, and assessed the state of the mud house she was living in. The foundation committed to come back and assist.

Flora, unfortunately, lost her eyesight in 2004 and has since survived through grants. The foundation kept its word and the elderly lady is currently living comfortably in her new 2-bedroom home which is one of the best-looking houses in the community.

