Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi shared an ironic picture a bottle of Rupert and Rothschild wine that was served at an EFF event

Members of the political party are marching to Johann Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga

Social media was abuzz and many South Africans shared some hilarious and clever replies to the journalist

Members of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are seeing red after broadcast journalist, Redi Tlhabi fired shots at the political party on social media.

The EFF is marching to Johann Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga on the 370th anniversary of Jan van Riebeeck’s arrival into the country.

Redi Thlabi fires shots at the EFF by sharing an ironic post on social media. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & @RediTlhabi/Twitter

Tlhabi shared a snap of a bottle of Rupert and Rothschild wine that was served at an EFF gala. In her Tweet, dripping in irony, that gained hundreds of likes and replies, Tlhabi said:

“I hope Rupert appreciated the support and will share some of the stock today.”

The political party hopes to discuss land issues with Rupert, according to TimesLIVE.

Social media users could not handle the shade

@kabelodick said:

“What about the Savanna that some fighters are always dancing with them on top of their heads at clubs? Those are even more delicious.”

@Thulani68045929 posted:

“Why are you not sanctioning those products in favour of black market to thrive, invite all the black business to subscribe on a database created n purchase from them, just like a csd...I don’t understand why a leader must wear designer clothes when we have our own brands in SA.”

@CharlotteKhuma3 commented:

“Which is ridiculous, how do you financially support the system you're fighting? There are a lot of black winemakers in SA, but you choose Rupert's? Is it because Floyd has a private number of Johann?”

@bhunlesganga shared:

“Can you produce wine? If Rupert handed you the farms tomorrow what would happen? Don't insult, let's have a constructive engagement. Teach me. But let's not play politics or with words. I'm in agreement with your primary concern, economic freedom in our lifetime!”

EFF Protests Outside Johann Rupert’s Farms in Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga on Anniversary of Van Riebeek’s Arrival

Briefly News also reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are marching to Johann Rupert's farms in commemoration of Jan Van Riebeek’s arrival into the country in 1652, which the party has dubbed Land Day.

The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, led the march to Johann Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch while Deputy President Floyd Shivambu led picketers to Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga.

In a post on Twitter, the EFF stated:

“It was on this day in 1652, that the ancestor of land thieves Jan Van Riebeek arrived in SA."

