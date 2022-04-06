The Economic Freedom Fighters are protesting outside Johann Rupert's farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga

The political party is picketing on the arrival day of Jan Van Riebeek which occurred 370 years ago

South Africans had mixed reactions to the marches and the commemoration, which the EFF has called Land Day

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are marching to Johann Rupert's farms in commemoration of Jan Van Riebeek’s arrival into the country in 1652, which the party has dubbed Land Day.

The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, led the march to Johann Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch while Deputy President Floyd Shivambu led picketers to Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga.

Members of EFF are protesting outside Johann Rupert's farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

In a post on Twitter, the EFF stated:

“It was on this day in 1652, that the ancestor of land thieves Jan Van Riebeek arrived in SA.”

The EFF added that it has been 370 years since Van Riebeek’s arrival, but South Africans remain traumatized, in dispossession and landless.

The TimesLIVE reported that the political party would picket and demand the return of their land at Rupert’s doorstep.

South Africans react to the march

@StanGambu shared:

“We also want our gold and diamonds back.”

@tsitso09 commented:

“I see this as an unproductive event. I don't think even Jan Van Riebeck's bones still exist on this planet. Just an empty publicity stunt. People want to deal with real-life issues.”

@Tshepo583428652 posted:

“Start with the end in mind after picketing then what will be the outcome? Is that part of the battles you always talk about? Are you winning in your battles?”

@XSotho wrote:

“Pointless exercise, what happens after the picket, will we get the land? The EFF is playing politics now sad.”

@NeilHeard1 replied:

“Rupert is not descended from Van Riebeeck.”

