President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed Operation Dudula calling the movement a vigilante group

Ramaphosa said that people who are in the country illegally will be dealt with according to the law

Many South Africans took to social media to question what the president is doing to prevent illegal immigrants

MPUMALANGA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has distanced the African National Congress (ANC) from Operation Dudula.

During the Mpumalanga ANC’s conference, he said that the party cannot support the “vigilante-like force” organisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Operation Dudula must be stopped. Image: Phill Magakoe & Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said the group must be stopped and that the movement will divide the people on the African continent, Eyewitness News reported.

According to the SABC Ramaphosa added:

“People who are here illegally have to be dealt with within the framework of the law.”

South Africans have their say on Operation Dudula

@kgakantsho commented:

“He must be held accountable for letting illegal immigrants to be here undisturbed.”

@KRaghoonanadan posted:

“Too late baba... You still won't get votes. We see you.”

@ChukwuTirzah shared:

“What's the use of borders if undocumented immigrants are welcomed. Scrap borders then, let foreign nationals come in as much as they want to. Shrek stops letting down people that voted you into power.”

@lesego049 said:

“Firstly, @CyrilRamaphosa must stop illegal immigrants from crossing. That's his number one priority unless he wants to tell South African Citizens that his mandate has changed and he's inviting terrorists and lawlessness in our country. The constitution is Supreme not him.”

@LerumoMeshack added:

“Viva operation Dudula. I was a victim of crime in Jozi town from foreigners, cable theft, and trains not moving. thanks to foreigners, Rhino pouching, thanks to foreigners, overcrowded health care. competing with locals on pity jobs, the list goes on. Govt is turning a blind eye.”

