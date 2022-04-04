Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says he is not at all fazed by the critique he faces from Operation Dudula

The red berets leader says the Operation Dudula movement is still young and they are copying him

Malema has been accused of being the driving force behind Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest for breaking into Victor Ramerafe's home

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters has come out to speak about the backlash he has received in relation to his stance on Operation Dudula and what the movement stands for.

Malema has stated that he is unbothered by the criticism levelled against him and stated that he stands by his principles. The red berets leader says he will not be entertaining people that aim to gain popularity by his name.

EFF leader Julius Malema seems unbothered by the criticism he faces from Operation Dudula. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Operation Dudula has accused Malema of being support of illegal foreigners in South Africa. To those k allegations, Malema says he will not turn his back on foreign nationals who are fleeing their countries because they are facing harassment and reprisals.

"We can't say we want to decolonise the continent on the one hand and on the other we want the want borders. The borders were imposed by colonisers and therefore to say you want borders you are perpetuating the legacy of colonialism," says Malema.

In relation to the accusations brought against him by Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, whose real name is Ntlatla Mohlauli, Malema says he will not engage with the organisation because they are all imitating him.

"If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me. There is no principle to engage them. I’m dealing here with principle, ” says Malema.

Dlamini has accused the EFF leader of being behind his arrest after Victor Ramerafe laid charges against him after Operation Dudula members broke into his home in search of drugs. according to TimesLIVE.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he has nothing to do with Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest

Briefly News previously reported that There have been claims that the arrest of Operation Dudula's leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a result of the Economic Freedom Fighters, however, the political organisation's leader, Julius Malema has rubbished these claims.

Dlamini was arrested last week Thursday, 17 March and he is now facing charges of housebreaking after he ransacked an elderly man's house on the belief that he was dealing drugs. The man in question is 89-year-old Victor Ramerafe, a former branch secretary of the EFF.

Speaking in a radio interview, Malema stated the charges against Dlamini were not laid by the EFF, however, the political organisation merely accompanied Ramerafe to the Dobsonville Police Station to file charges.

