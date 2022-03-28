Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters has denied that he is behind the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

Malema says he was quite surprised to hear about his involvement because he is currently working on his farm in Limpopo

On social media, South Africans have weighed in on the allegations against Malema's influence on Dlamini's arrest and some believe Malema is intimated by Dlamini

JOHANNESBURG - There have been claims that the arrest of Operation Dudula's leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a result of the Economic Freedom Fighters, however, the political organisation's leader, Julius Malema has rubbished these claims.

Dlamini was arrested last week Thursday, 17 March and he is now facing charges of housebreaking after he ransacked an elderly man's house on the belief that he was dealing drugs. The man in question is 89-year-old Victor Ramerafe, a former branch secretary of the EFF.

Speaking on a radio interview, Malema stated the charges against Dlamini were not laid by the EFF, however, the political organisation merely accompanied Ramerafe to the Dobsonville Police Station to file charges, reports TimesLIVE.

Dlamini is convinced that Malema is behind his arrest and that allegation Malema stated that he does not have time for small boys.

“I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people," said Malema.

The red berets leader says he is currently focused on working on his farm in Limpopo and he is busy monitoring pregnancy tests of cows and was quite surprised to hear the allegations about him in relation to Dlamini's arrest.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Operation Dudula showed support to their leader and were stationed outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station in protest.

Speaking to SABC News, they stated that they hope Dlamini's court appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, 28 March will not be politically influenced.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's remarks on Nhanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest

@EllisMaytham said:

"Can Malema blame white monopoly capital for Dudula?"

@phumziledvd1 said:

"He can be a small boy with brains unlike you being old but with no brain, the boy is doing what is right."

@PaemoloS said:

"Useless people, you mean South African voters? I don't know how are you going to campaign for the coming next elections? I'm asking myself lots of questions about your 1 million campaign. #OperationDudula #nhlanhla_lux #VoetsekEFF"

Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini compared to EFF leader Julius Malema

Briefly News previously reported that social media users did not hold back when they compared Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to EFF leader Julius Malema following a meeting Lux held over the weekend. However, some South Africans believe there are no similarities between the two.

A meeting with the community of Dobsonville, Soweto for Operation Dudula to give feedback on the action taken against undocumented immigrants.

The meeting took place despite the growing criticism the movement faces. TimesLIVE reported that both men made headlines for their stances concerning undocumented foreign nationals.

