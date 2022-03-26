Former EFF student organisation member Bonginkosi Khanyile has urged Julius Malema to take a different approach when dealing with Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

He warned that by shouting at him and reacting childishly he could cause black on black violence similar to that of the 1990s between the ANC and the IFP

Khanyile said that Malema should rather educate Dlamini and have a political discussion with him to share their disagreements

PRETORIA - Bonginkosi Khanyile, a former EFF student organisation member has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema over his reaction to Operation Dudula.

He compared Malema to apartheid-era Bantustan leader Kaiser Matanzima and said that his childish approach to dealing with Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini could lead to black on black violence similar to that seen sure the early 1990s between the IFP and the ANC.

TimesLive reported that Khanyile said that Malema should rather take Dlamini under his wing and educate him rather than shout at him.

Khanyile has reached out to Dlamini to discuss Operation Dudula and discuss what they agree and disagree on.

Khanyile was expelled from the EFF after he was accused of stoking the fires of unrest during the destructive riots of July 2021.

The former EFF member is looking for a new political home and has been calling for former president Jacob Zuma's release according to SABC News.

