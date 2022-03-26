Operation Dudula has been denied permission to stage a march on Sunday in Durban following concerns from the city

The operation had applied for permission for 500 people to march from the city centre through Durban

Police are on high alert and foreigners have been warned to stay home over the weekend while large numbers of Operation Dudula members were in the city

DURBAN - Operation Dudula has been denied permission to hold a march in Durban on Sunday. The police said that following the meeting requesting permission for 500 people to gather in Durban, there were too many unanswered questions.

The movement has grown exponentially in size since its inception in Soweto. The leader of the movement, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, is in prison following an attack on a Soweto local who was accused of selling drugs.

The Witness reported that refugee organisations have told foreigners living in Durban to stay at home over the weekend while large numbers of Operation Dudula members were concentrated in the city.

TimesLive reported that the SAPS and metro police were on high alert following the city's decision not to grant permission for the march.

The march had been planned for Sunday and would have approximately 500 people gather at Gugu Dlamini Park in the city centre and march through Durban.

