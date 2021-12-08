Julius Malema said that the EFF does not support the concept of nil compensation as outlined in the proposed land expropriation bill

Malema called the ANC sellouts and said that the party cannot be trusted to support dispossessed black South Africans

The EFF said that they are in favour of land expropriation without compensation as originally laid out in the bill

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema has said that the EFF's reason for not voting in favour of the 18th Amendment Bill on land expropriation is that the concept of "nil compensation" was introduced while the party supports land expropriation without compensation.

The Constitutional Review Committee had previously said that the proposed bill would enact land expropriation without compensation. Therefore Malema expressed that he is confused as to why it now refers to nil compensation.

“We reject the assertion of nil compensation. Simply because it is vague and will, in essence, provide for extra limited instances in which compensation could be at below the market value of the land,” Malema said.

The EFF criticises the ANC for selling out on land reform issues

According to The Citizen, Malema is urging South Africans to reclaim their land, as he believes that the proposed bill will not offer the support that dispossessed black people require. He added that South Africans must not trust the ANC to help them, as the party have sold out to white capital.

The EFF expressed that they feel that in order for land expropriation to be efficiently and fairly conducted, the land must first be under state control before redistribution can occur. The ANC, however, does not share this view, SABC News reports.

Malema's refusal of the nil compensation concept is based on the consequences thereof. Nil compensation is predicted to create abandoned pieces of land and land that is not environmentally sound.

Reactions to Malema's view on the proposed bill

@Amplitorque asked:

"What is the difference between nil compensation and expropriation without pay?"

@TeddytheDudeMa1 said:

"That seems confusing."

@chikijana believes:

"The ANC decide to come up with distraction terms like NIL in the last minutes and having not discussed it before so that they can shift all the blame of land issue on EFF. ANC never wanted to address the issue of land and will never."

@pa_paperboy shared:

"We all knew this was never gonna happen like in a million years."

@Chosen_Darkie said:

"We are led by clowns."

Land expropriation setbacks continue as 18th Amendment Bill vote is poorly attended

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, said that the DA, the EFF and the FF+ have proven that they are in agreement with one another where land reform is concerned. These parties all opposed the 18th Amendment Bill on land expropriation.

Lamola criticised these parties for voting the same way on the bill while giving the public the impression that they have different views when they campaign.

The ANC required 267 votes for the bill to successfully pass, but they only received 204 votes. This is partly due to only 200 ANC members attending the vote. The opposition parties received a combined vote of 145.

