Ronald Lamola has criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus for voting against the land expropriation bill

The ANC only achieved 204 of the 267 votes they needed for the 18th Amendment Bill to pass in Parliament

The ruling party have vowed to continue their mission to achieve land expropriation in South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, said that the DA, the EFF and the FF+ have proven that they are in agreement with one another where land reform is concerned. These parties all opposed the 18th Amendment Bill on land expropriation.

Lamola criticised these parties for voting the same way on the bill while giving the public the impression that they have different views when they campaign.

“When forces in the extreme left and extreme right converge against the people it is a counter-revolutionary. In this entanglement, the EFF the DA and the Freedom Front Plus pretend not to be in the same bed," Lamola said.

Ronald Lamola has criticised opposition parties for voting against the 18th Amendment Bill. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why the 18th Amendment Bill vote failed

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC required 267 votes for the bill to successfully pass, but they only received 204 votes. This is partly due to only 200 ANC members attending the vote. The opposition parties received a combined vote of 145.

Mathole Motshekga, a speaker for the ANC, likened the opposition parties who voted against the bill to an "unholy alliance" after he explained the importance of land expropriation in the South African context, SABC News reports.

Motshekga said that the ANC is committed to land reform and will explore how they can achieve this goal without the support of opposition parties, as the party feels that doing so will correct the injustices that African people suffered due to land dispossession.

Reactions to failed land reform vote

@Bra_Moro said:

"I knew they were not going to approve it. Even e-toll is still a subject awaiting judgment."

@Goemeona asked:

"What about ANC MPs who were not in parliament to vote for the bill? Taking us for fools like always."

@QwaQwa73 shared:

"Fake revolutionary..ANC must go ahead and claim the land."

@CrosChrisSiqila said:

"South African MPs are amazing some were absent delibarately especially MPs of the ruling party."

