Land Expropriation without Compensation Bill Sinks after EFF and DA Team Up

The controversial land expropriation without compensation bill failed to pass a two-thirds vote in parliament

The DA and the EFF voted against the proposal, the DA has always been opposed to land expropriation without compensation

The EFF refused to back the ANC because it wanted the state to be the sole custodians of the land

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC failed to get its land expropriation bill passed through parliament today after it failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to amend the Consitution.

The EFF and the DA did not support the motion to pass the amendment to section 25 of the Constitution.

The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill and only 204 votes were cast in favour of the motion.

145 votes were cast in opposition to the land expropriation bill. EFF leader Julius Malema justified his decision not to support the motion by calling the ANC 'sellouts'.

The EFF wanted the state to be the sole custodians of the land while the ANC wanted compensation under certain circumstances.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet said that Section 25 of the Constitution was not an obstacle to land reform. She said that undermining property rights would go against the rule of law and fall foul of the Bill of Rights according to News24.

The issue of land reform has been a major election promise of the ANC and after three decades in power, the ruling party had done little to change property ownership laws according to Reuters.

